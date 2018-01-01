Home > News > Local >

Corruption Fight :  Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo


Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo

Mr Rawlings gave the advice at the 36th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution in Ho.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jerry Rawlings (Left) and Nana Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that the $100,000 ‘access fee’ saga and matters relating to the ‘bloated’ budget of the Special Development ministry are resolved.

Speaking at the 36th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution in Ho on Sunday, Mr Rawlings said: “One cannot also overlook reports of official indiscretion in the cash for dinner seats affair. I expect the executive to similarly respond appropriately to the reported inflated budgetary allocations by a particular ministry, which has elicited some negative responses from the general public. Left unattended to these acts can lead to the escalation of corruption in our country.”

READ ALSO: In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerr

The Presidency has cleared the Trade Ministry of any wrongdoing in the organisation of the awards after it invited the sector Minister Alan Kyerematen to provide details on the matter.

But the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak described as a “complete cover-up”, claims by the presidency that there was no wrongdoing in the the alleged extortion of the $100,000 from expatriate businessmen by the Trade Ministry during the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has summoned members over the issue at the behest of the minority.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
Akufo-Addo Gov't: Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama
Volta Region: At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road
Kofi Adda: My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister
In Accra: Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman
GTV: Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters

Recommended Videos

Register: MPs who absented themselves from Parliament Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked



Top Articles

1 Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome roadbullet
2 Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriatesbullet
3 GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaultersbullet
4 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind...bullet
5 USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shootingbullet
6 Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed -...bullet
7 In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bailbullet
8 In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablormanbullet
9 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in...bullet
10 Photo Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at...bullet

Related Articles

Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama
Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road
Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister
In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
3 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
4 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
5 Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliamentbullet
6 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
7 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet
8 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

In Ashanti Region Fire destroys shops at Abuakwa-Dadiase market
In Eastern Region Police arrest woman, 2 others with 11 sacks of ‘wee’
Conflict of Interest CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds
Asembly member for Asokwa Electoral Area, Oscar Riches
Punishment Assembly Member suspended for slapping KMA Coordinating Director