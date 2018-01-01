news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that the $100,000 ‘access fee’ saga and matters relating to the ‘bloated’ budget of the Special Development ministry are resolved.

Speaking at the 36th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution in Ho on Sunday, Mr Rawlings said: “One cannot also overlook reports of official indiscretion in the cash for dinner seats affair. I expect the executive to similarly respond appropriately to the reported inflated budgetary allocations by a particular ministry, which has elicited some negative responses from the general public. Left unattended to these acts can lead to the escalation of corruption in our country.”

The Presidency has cleared the Trade Ministry of any wrongdoing in the organisation of the awards after it invited the sector Minister Alan Kyerematen to provide details on the matter.

But the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak described as a “complete cover-up”, claims by the presidency that there was no wrongdoing in the the alleged extortion of the $100,000 from expatriate businessmen by the Trade Ministry during the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has summoned members over the issue at the behest of the minority.