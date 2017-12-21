Home > News > Business >

Watch :  Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money


Watch Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money

The suspected gentleman who is in his thirties had walked into the bank to withdraw from an account that had been red-flagged.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police has arrested a young man for attempting to withdraw money at the Faanofa branch of Societe General Bank.

According to myjoyonline.com the gentleman who is in his thirties had walked into the bank to withdraw from an account that had been red-flagged.

READ ALSO: Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion

He was given a hot chase by the police and some onlookers after he bolted for the fear of being arrested.

When he took to his heels, one of the security men on duty shouted for help which caused others to join in and help in his arrest.

READ ALSO: Sakawa man cuts off boy's testes for rituals

The bank officials are tight-lipped on the issue but in a video, on social media, the police say they are taking hiCyber Crime Sakawa man cuts off boy's testes for ritualsm to the Nima Police Station.

The man was neatly dressed in a blue-black suit and trousers with a tie to match.

Watch the video below

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

$100k Expats Saga: Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised $100k Expats Saga Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised
Website Development: GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister
Ghana Club 100: GLICO HEALTHCARE is the 3rd fastest growing company in GIPC Ghana Club 100 Ghana Club 100 GLICO HEALTHCARE is the 3rd fastest growing company in GIPC Ghana Club 100
$100K Saga: Presidency denies having knowledge of $100,000 'expatriate extortion' $100K Saga Presidency denies having knowledge of $100,000 'expatriate extortion'
Expats Extortion: Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion Expats Extortion Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion
West Hills Mall: Tagoe Sisters, Medikal and Others to storm mall in turns West Hills Mall Tagoe Sisters, Medikal and Others to storm mall in turns

Recommended Videos

Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG
Plane Crash: Starbow suspends operations following plane crash Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crash



Top Articles

1 Watch Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw moneybullet
2 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
3 Expats Extortion Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Take Note Fire Service begins recruitmentbullet
6 $100k Expats Saga Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raisedbullet
7 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
8 2018 Budget Parliament approves budget without minoritybullet
9 Job Application How to write a CV that gets interview callsbullet
10 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
6 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Expats Payment Parliament must investigate $100k expats saga – Vitus Azeem
Pulse List 5 celebrities who started businesses in 2017
Yaw Osafo-Maafo
Senior Minister Osafo Maafo’s Ministry is not getting GHc 6m after minority protest
Licensing Regime BoG to ban licencing on new banks