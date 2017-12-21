Watch :  Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money

news

The Police has arrested a young man for attempting to withdraw money at the Faanofa branch of Societe General Bank.

According to myjoyonline.com the gentleman who is in his thirties had walked into the bank to withdraw from an account that had been red-flagged.

He was given a hot chase by the police and some onlookers after he bolted for the fear of being arrested.

When he took to his heels, one of the security men on duty shouted for help which caused others to join in and help in his arrest.

The bank officials are tight-lipped on the issue but in a video, on social media, the police say they are taking him to the Nima Police Station.

The man was neatly dressed in a blue-black suit and trousers with a tie to match.

Watch the video below