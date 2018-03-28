Home > News > Business >

FPSO Kwame Nkrumah to shut down for repairs


Oil Production In Ghana FPSO Kwame Nkrumah to shut down for repairs

This is the second shutdown in the year and the fourth since the vessel started working. The first for this year was done in February.

The Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Kwame Nkrumah will be shut down from the first week in May 2018 for repair works to be carried out on the platform.

Past shutdowns resulted in some shortfalls. However, a Deputy Minister of Petroleum, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam said the current plan would be well covered and the country would not feel the effect.

“I must say that with the current plan, we are safe. In the previous shutdown, although gas was available from TEN, the main processor, Ghana Gas, unfortunately, shut down for its mandatory planned maintenance and, therefore, could not receive and process gas,” he added.

This situation, he said forced the national power generator, the Volta River Authority (VRA), to resort to expensive light crude oil for power generation.

Currently, Mr Adam said, the Ghana Gas plant was ready to receive gas from TEN.

“I can assure the nation that there will be a seamless shift from the day of the shutdown to the day of restoration of production,” he stressed.

Dr Adam was speaking in Takoradi last Monday when he joined stakeholders in the power sector on a tour of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah ahead of its second planned shutdown.

