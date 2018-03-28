Home > News > Business >

Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers

The 3 arrested suspects are Corporal Bernard Tsagli, a soldier attached to the 37 Military Hospital; Corporal Isaac Amejor, a policeman attached to the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) Unit at the Police Headquarters, and Crosby Ofori, aka Fiifi, unemployed.

  • Published:
Corporal Bernard Tsagli, Corporal Isaac Amejor, and Crosby Ofori after their arrest play

Corporal Bernard Tsagli, Corporal Isaac Amejor, and Crosby Ofori after their arrest
The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 3 persons for allegedly attacking and robbing some customers of banks at different places in Accra.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah told Daily Graphic that a number of their victims have reported the robberies to various police stations causing the police to be on the lookout for them.

They are said to have been harassing their victims and taking money from them at gunpoint.

DCOP George Alex Mensah narrated that most of the victims were accosted after withdrawing various amounts of money from their bank accounts. They said the security personnel falsely arrested them on allegations that they (the victims) had obtained their money through fraud.

Mr Mensah said one of the victims had reported to the police that four military men in uniform who were using a taxi had dragged her from a public commercial vehicle, claiming they were arresting her for cashing money she had obtained through cybercrime from a bank.

He added that the suspected robbers allegedly collected GH¢4,000 from the victim at gunpoint and later abandoned her at a place.

Another victim also reported to the La-Bawaleshie Police that 4 men in security uniforms robbed him of GH¢2,265 at gunpoint at about 3:30 p.m. on February 2, 2018.

DCOP Mensah said the police arrested the three suspects, based on intelligence, at the Mile 7 Goil Filling Station while they were trying to take money from one of their victims.

He said the police had since commenced investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that Corporal Tsagli has been arrested in connection with a similar crime.

His first arrest was on May 14, 2017. He was arrested, together with a taxi driver, when he pulled over a taxi at the Nhyiraba Kojo City Night Club, near the Sakumono Community 18 Global Access Bank in Accra after he had allegedly collected GH¢1,500 from one of his victims.

During a search on the two suspects after their arrest, the police retrieved a taser and a pair of handcuffs believed to have been used to harass their victims.

