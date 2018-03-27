Home > News > Business >

Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion team and hawkers


Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion team and hawkers

Some members of the task force of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) had to resort to force and physical struggle to sack some of the petty traders of the streets as part of a decongestion exercise.

Photos making the rounds show members of the taskforce struggling with one of the traders who came back to the streets of the Central Business District of Kumasi to sell after they had been asked not to display their goods there.

When the task force tried to arrest him, he did not allow them causing some of the members of the task force to fight him.

However, most traders have taken their wares to an uncompleted building near the Kumasi central market after they heard of the decongestion exercise. They are avoiding arrest and seizure of their wares.

The task force is made up of the security services in the area and some other people employed by the KMA. They seized several wares of traders who had moved to trade in the streets leading to the central business district of Kumasi.

The decongestion has led to the gradual free movement of pedestrians in the area.

