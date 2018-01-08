Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  AMA begins major decongestion exercise today


In Accra AMA begins major decongestion exercise today

The AMA has earlier notified the hawkers of this exercise in the previous week.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started a major exercise to get hawkers and traders off the pavements and footbridges in the metropolis as part of efforts to decongest the city.

The AMA has earlier notified the hawkers of this exercise in the previous week.

In a statement issued the Assembly asked the traders and hawkers to vacate the streets and pavements before Monday (January 8, 2018).

READ ALSO: 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway

“We wish to bring to the fore that, Christmas activities are over and their continuous activities are a contributory factor to heaps of garbage deposited along the roads.”

According to the statement, some areas to be covered include the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie market, N1 highway, among other areas.

READ ALSO: AMA to use tech in collecting revenue

The Assembly cautions those plying their trade along the Barnes Road and the Kwame Nkrumah circle illegally to vacate the place with immediate effect, failure of which they will be punished according to the hawkers’ by-law of 2011.

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has said the decongestion will be sustained.

“We are encouraging all the hawkers and the petty traders to move back inside the markets. We want to fashion out a strategy to be able to sustain it,” the Mayor had said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Maternal Mortality: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017 Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi: 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter
Video: 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Accra: Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage
Richard Quashigah: Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants Richard Quashigah Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants

Recommended Videos

SCOAN: 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
7 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
8 RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes onbullet
9 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Baturebullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

Alcoholic Beverages Don't advertise alcoholic drinks before 8pm – FDA warns
JO.jpg
Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s burial
PWD-demolishing-5-620x330.jpeg
Demolition Exercise Transport Ministry takes down illegal structures at Public Workers Dept
avoid-armed-robbery.jpg
In Eastern Region Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua