Home > News > Local >

In Tema :  25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway


In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway

The Chief Executive of TMA Felix Mensah-La said that the Assembly will not tolerate such inappropriate actions anymore.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly [TMA], in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has arrested about 25 tricycle riders for dumping refuse around the Tema motorway.

When the riders were caught dumping refuse on the Motorway from their tricycles popularly referred to as ‘aboboya’, they were made to collect the refuse and take it to the Kpone landfill site in Tema to serve as a deterrent.

The Chief Executive of TMA Felix Mensah-La told Accra-based Citi FM that they will not tolerate such inappropriate actions.

READ ALSO: US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana

“We as an Assembly cannot sit down for them to continue to dump refuse on the Motorway, so today, for instance, the special task-force together with the police arrested about 25 ‘aboboyas’ (tricycles). We are saying this to both the Aboboya Associations in Accra and those ones we have in Tema; they are in to do business and should do fair business with the Assembly. If they continue to behave this way we will take action against them.”

The Assembly hopes to engage the Ghana Highway Authority to ban these tricycle riders from moving on the highway as part of efforts to curb their illegal activities.

READ ALSO: UCC student killed on New Year's Eve

This arrest came after the Assembly observed that some refuse collectors have been disposing of refuse on the major highways in the area.

The major culprits in this act are the tricycle riders who according to eyewitnesses pretend to have a fault with their tricycles and end up offloading their refuse load at those spots.

This has left the Accra-Tema Motorway filthy and also smelling.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

CAF Awards: Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby
In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
Immigration Recruitment: We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS
Photos: US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes: Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Sad: Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
NPP MP: Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
4 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS...bullet
5 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces...bullet
8 Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 In Western Region Taxi driver struggling for life...bullet

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
4 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
5 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence Minister...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

Teachers' Arrears Funds released to pay teachers' salary arrears - Bawumia
Sad UCC student killed on New Year's Eve
Former Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing
Politics Trump’s Jerusalem Aberration—Ghana panders to divisive global power politics again