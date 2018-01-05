Photos :  US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana

news

Some soldiers from the U.S Army have been photographed in a queue to have a taste of python meat in Ghana.

This was during a survival course conducted by their Ghanaian counterparts on May 19, 2017, at the Jungle Warfare School at Achiase military base in Akim Oda, Eastern Region.

Stripes.com reported that one of 63 soldiers, Spc. Bryan Young, with the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division who took the course, described the python meat as “extremely spicy.”

Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, USARAF deputy commander, said it was “kind of a ground-breaking event” to have the U.S. soldiers taught by African instructors.

“And it contributes to Army readiness,” Moore added.

He said this was good since the soldiers were exposed to “something they don’t normally train in is an Army priority in leadership training.”

Young said that the course, which taught jungle navigation, ambush offence and defence tactics, and survival tactics, was “eye-opening.”

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Kramer said: “I don’t think anyone will forget this experience, to be honest with you.

“It’s too real, just the threat, the spiders, insects, getting lost in the jungle, hydrating.”

On Friday (January 5, 2018) the U.S Embassy tweeted “We’re grateful for our partnership.”

This is the first time an African partner nation trained U.S. Army Africa soldiers.