Former Abuakwa North MP :  JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing


Former Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing

According to Dr Lawrence Adusei, he could not find the report after thieves ransacked his house.

  • Published:
The pathologist conducting an autopsy on former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah-Adu has told an Accra Central District Court that he could not provide the autopsy report.

According to Dr Lawrence Adusei, he could not find the report after thieves ransacked his house.

According to Dr Adusei, all the autopsy reports in his possession has been stolen and he cannot say specifically whether the late MP’s own was part.

The court presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh pleaded with Dr Adusei to try and produce the report for the former MP since the progress of the case depends on the report.

The case has been adjourned to January 18, 2018.

J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his apartment in 2016 at Shiashie.

Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

Facts of the case

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

At about 1 a.m. on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhone smart phones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

