Mandatory First Aid Kit :  Transport Ministry rejects DVLA charges for First Aid Kits


Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover explained that the DVLA did not inform both the board and the Ministry before going ahead with the implementation.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the authorities of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority [DVLA], to immediately halt mandatory charges for First Aid kits.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover, said they had communicated the decision to the DVLA.

“Let me put it on record that the Ministry of Transport is not aware of the sale, because if there should be any major decision, the management needs to discuss with the board of DVLA, and it’s also on record that the board is not aware of the sale. So we were all taken unawares when this issue came up, so what we intend doing, is to invite the Chief Executive of the DVLA and his team to the Ministry. The choice is on the driver, they have to walk into any shop and buy their own First Aid Kits. If the drivers in my constituency want to use any First Aid Box they can walk into Community One and just grab one and pay for it.”

“You must have the right to express yourself on the price, but where you force it down the throat of the drivers; they can resist it because first of all, there has not been any proper engagement and this is a New Year. They have to halt it because this is a national security matter. If the drivers decide to lay down their tools, it will become a problem for all of us” he lamented.

On January 2, 2018, the DVLA introduced the compulsory charge for the acquisition of First Aid Kits for new vehicle owners who register their cars.

The new charge it affects both private and commercial vehicles.

Under the terms of the policy, vehicle owners who visit the DVLA to register their vehicles will have to pay additional GHC108 to obtain a first aid toolkit.

The Minority Members of Parliament have since been raising concerns over the move, saying that the charge for the first aid toolkit should be optional and not forced on vehicle owners.

