Vehicle owners are boiling with anger over the newly introduced mandatory first aid toolkit charge by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

The new charge took effect Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and it affects both private and commercial vehicles.

Under the terms of the policy, vehicle owners who visit the DVLA to register their vehicles will have to pay additional GHC108 to obtain a first aid toolkit.

The Minority Members of Parliament have since been raising concerns over the move, saying that the charge for the first aid toolkit should be optional and not forced on vehicle owners.

For now, it is not clear if the fee will also be charged on vehicles seeking to renew roadworthy certificates.