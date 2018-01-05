news

Some unknown assailants on December 31, 2017, shot and killed a 23-year-old level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast at Royal City, a suburb of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region.

The victim, Emmanuel Kwadwo Kwakye, was said to have resisted when the suspected robbers tried to snatch his mobile phone.

One of the suspects, Salasie Barrigah, has since been arrested by the police over the incident and is assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased, Rebecca Owuredu in an interview with Accra FM said that she is pleading with the police to ensure that justice is served.