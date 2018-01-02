Home > News > Local >

Decongestion Exercise :  AMA to decongest Accra


The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said that it will embark on a decongestion exercise to prevent traders and hawkers from doing business on the pavements, footbridges, ceremonial routes and other open spaces.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Assembly.

The traders and hawkers have been asked to vacate the streets and pavements before Monday (January 8, 2018) when the Assembly will hit the streets to clear the metropolis of these encroachers.

“We wish to bring to the fore that, Christmas activities are over and their continuous activities are a contributory factor to heaps of garbage deposited along the roads.”

According to the statement, some areas to be covered include the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie market, N1 highway, among other areas.

The Assembly cautions those plying their trade along the Barnes Road and the Kwame Nkrumah circle illegally to vacate the place with immediate effect, failure of which they will be punished according to the hawkers’ by-law of 2011.

The planned decongestion exercise will be carried out by a joint police and military force together with other security forces and officials from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the AMA is also warning persons and group of persons who have illegally occupied government lands to vacate the area.

