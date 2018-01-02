New Year Babies :  Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on New Year's Day - UNICEF

news

The United Nations Children`s Fund (UNICEF) has said that about 2, 400 babies were born on New Year`s Day in Ghana.

This accounts for about 0.6% of the estimated 386,000 babies born globally on that day.

According to a statement issued by UNICEF, half of these births were recorded in nine countries including India, China, Nigeria and the US.

The statement added that while many of these babies will survive, some will not make it past their first day, citing 2016 where 2,000 children died within the first 24 hours.

However, the UNICEF Representative in Ghana, Rushnan Murtaza said her organization has resolved to work tirelessly to make every child survive through the year.

She said this will be done through low cost solutions.

In order to ensure this happens UNICEF will this month launch a global campaign dubbed 'Every Child Alive', to demand quality healthcare solutions for every mother and their newborn.

These include a steady supply of clean water and electricity at health facilities, breastfeeding within the first hour after birth, and skin-to-skin contact between the mother and child among other things.