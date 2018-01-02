Home > News > Local >

Busted :  Juju man in police grips for possessing fake currencies


Busted Juju man in police grips for possessing fake currencies

The suspect, Mallam Latif Abdul Mumuni was arrested on Sunday, December 31, after he allegedly defrauded some people to the tune of GH¢81, 000.

Police in Wassa Akropong have arrested a juju man for allegedly defrauding by false pretense, the GNA reports.

The suspect, Mallam Latif Abdul Mumuni was arrested on Sunday, December 31, by one John Opoku and three others from Wassa and Kwame Dikrom, assisted by Military Patrol Officers after he allegedly defrauded them to the tune of GH¢81, 000.

ASP Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Police PRO said that the Mallam took GH¢81,000 from the complainants to enable him to uncover some gold buried by their dead.

According to the Police PRO, after the complainants bought the items for the suspect, he failed to fulfill his part of the agreement.

Mallam Latif, however, gave them various denominations of fake currencies in US dollars, Euro, CFA and Cedis, all amounting to GH¢1.5 milion.

The complainants later realised that the notes were counterfeit and reported the matter to the police.

The suspect is currently in police grips assisting with investigations.

