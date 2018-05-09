Ghana needs more pilots – Aviation Minister

news

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said that there is an urgent need to train more local pilots and cabin crew.

The Minister said stakeholders must focus on training more pilots and cabin crews as the domestic aviation sector is expected to grow.

“We want to concentrate on the training of pilots and crew members. There is a shortage,” she stated while addressing players in the Aviation sector.

She acknowledged that the training of pilots in Ghana is very expensive hence the government’s readiness to partner educational institutions as tuition remains high.

“I will listen to you if you have the ways and means of partnering government to make sure we train our teeming youth who are intelligent and talented to be part of this aviation industry and the boom that we are expecting,” she said.

The Domestic Aviation space is expected to see some growth and competition this year as four carriers are currently going through the final necessary requirement to start operations.

Airline companies in Ghana, according to her, are currently struggling to recruit local pilots and crew members because of massive shortage.

Currently, all domestic airlines are out of the scene due to various challenges leaving only Africa World Airlines in the space.