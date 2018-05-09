Home > News > Business >

Ghana needs more pilots – Aviation Minister


Aviation Sector Ghana needs more pilots – Aviation Minister

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, said stakeholders must focus on training more pilots and cabin crews as the domestic aviation sector is expected to grow.

  • Published:
The Minister-Designate for Aviation; Cecilia Abena Dapaah play

The Minister-Designate for Aviation; Cecilia Abena Dapaah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said that there is an urgent need to train more local pilots and cabin crew.

The Minister said stakeholders must focus on training more pilots and cabin crews as the domestic aviation sector is expected to grow.

“We want to concentrate on the training of pilots and crew members. There is a shortage,” she stated while addressing players in the Aviation sector.

READ ALSO: Frances Essiam says she’s still at post

She acknowledged that the training of pilots in Ghana is very expensive hence the government’s readiness to partner educational institutions as tuition remains high.

“I will listen to you if you have the ways and means of partnering government to make sure we train our teeming youth who are intelligent and talented to be part of this aviation industry and the boom that we are expecting,” she said.

The Domestic Aviation space is expected to see some growth and competition this year as four carriers are currently going through the final necessary requirement to start operations.

READ ALSO: Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches

Airline companies in Ghana, according to her, are currently struggling to recruit local pilots and crew members because of massive shortage.

Currently, all domestic airlines are out of the scene due to various challenges leaving only Africa World Airlines in the space.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Cylinder: Frances Essiam says she’s still at post Ghana Cylinder Frances Essiam says she’s still at post
Food Poisoning: Police arrest 4 Nigerians for repackaging expired canned food Food Poisoning Police arrest 4 Nigerians for repackaging expired canned food
Ghana Cylinder Issues: Staff of GCMCL protest Frances Essiams’ suspension Ghana Cylinder Issues Staff of GCMCL protest Frances Essiams’ suspension
Banking In Ghana: BoG to appoint administrators for more local banks Banking In Ghana BoG to appoint administrators for more local banks
IMF Bailout: IMF approves $191m for Ghana after review IMF Bailout IMF approves $191m for Ghana after review
Corruption Allegations: No work today as Frances Essiam locks GCMCL Corruption Allegations No work today as Frances Essiam locks GCMCL

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report



Top Articles

1 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
2 Corruption Allegations No work today as Frances Essiam locks GCMCLbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 IMF Bailout IMF approves $191m for Ghana after reviewbullet
5 Banking In Ghana BoG to appoint administrators for more local banksbullet
6 Living With Disability Africa World Airlines denies woman...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Corruption? Frances Essiam denies awarding fictitious...bullet
9 Food Poisoning Police arrest 4 Nigerians for repackaging...bullet
10 Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet

Business

Living With Disability Africa World denies discriminating against passenger with ‘disability’
Nation Builders Corps Gov’t isn’t responsible for finding you jobs – Kofi Bentil to Nurses
Metro Mass Transit Salary of MMT staff to be cut after MD’s suspension
Business Marmo Studios…experience photography at its best