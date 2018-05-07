Home > News > Business >

Africa World Airlines denies disabled woman entry on flight


Living With Disability Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches

The 30-year-old Rita Kriba who narrated what happened on her Facebook timeline said she will never forget this ordeal which happened on May 5, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A disabled woman was discriminated against by staff of Africa World Airlines Limited (AWA) at the Kotoka International Airport because they said her crutches she uses were an inconvenience to the Airline.

The 30-year-old Rita Kriba who narrated what happened on her Facebook timeline said she will never forget this ordeal which happened on May 5, 2017.

“5th May 2018 is a day I will never forget in my life. I went to a US government-sponsored program called Young Africa leaders initiative (YALI) at GIMPA, Accra. After the program, I have to travel to Kumasi for a very important meeting at 10:00.”

READ ALSO: Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth

Rita who works at the Department of Social Welfare and also runs an NGO called the Disabled Child and Youth Foundation, was going for a meeting relating to her NGO.

She said that she woke up early at dawn so she could get to the airport early.

“When I got there my passport was checked and I was told to sit and wait till 7:00.”

Some of her YALI colleagues arrived at the airport few minutes to the boarding time.

“When it was time to start my journey I was told I can't send my crutches inside the plane. I am also a person with disability I can't walk without my crutches and I was told aids are not allowed. So I was denied access to the plane because I was a person with disability.”

She said she then asked them if they could help her to her seat while they keep her crutches elsewhere in the plane.

“They told me that my crutches cannot just be on the plane and that there are no aides allowed. That is what I was told. My friends wanted to talk to them but they were just refusing to talk to anyone. My agent also called to talk to them but they refused to talk to her. So at the end of the day, my three friends went on the plane, left to Kumasi and left me behind.”

READ ALSO: NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns

“Don't I have the right to take a flight in my own country just because I am a person with disability when will this discrimination stop?” Rita asked.

After the incident, AWA has not refunded the money for the ticket and Rita said she has not heard from the airline.

Meanwhile, on the company’s website, it states that customers with disabilities are allowed Pre-boarding to find a suitable seat, though they are not allowed to sit at the emergency exit rows.

The airline also indicates that it transports wheelchairs and other assistance devices for personal use at no charge, and offers enplaning and deplaning when the issue has been raised during ticket purchase.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Business: Marmo Studios…experience photography at its best Business Marmo Studios…experience photography at its best
Kofi Bentil: NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns
MTN Ghana: Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth MTN Ghana Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth
Banking In Ghana: Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank Banking In Ghana Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank
Customer Care: How a Vodafone staff saved relative of Prez Kufuor’s life Customer Care How a Vodafone staff saved relative of Prez Kufuor’s life
Full List: Here’s the breakdown of jobs created by gov’t so far Full List Here’s the breakdown of jobs created by gov’t so far

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo...bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warnsbullet
6 Business Marmo Studios…experience photography at its bestbullet
7 Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduatesbullet
8 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
9 Salary Structure In Ghana Fair Wages want to stop yearly...bullet
10 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

NLA Boss
Creating Jobs NLA to create 100k jobs
Blockchain Technology Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects
Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah
Jobs Created Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim
Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years