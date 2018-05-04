Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth

news

MTN Ghana has recorded a 29.3 % increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2018.

According to MTN, this growth has mainly been driven by increased data and mobile money subscription for the telecoms giant.

In the first quarter of 2018, MTN mobile money services contributed 15 percent of total revenue.

Meanwhile, MTN recorded more than fifty percent rise in revenue from the sale of data for the first three months of 2018.

According to MTN, it managed to bring an additional 484,000 subscribers between January and March this year.

This means the MTN has a total number of 16.2 million subscribers as of March 2018.

Also, active mobile money subscribers increased to 7.4 million while active data subscribers increased to 6.6 million.

The Group Vice President for Southern and East Africa and Ghana, Ebenezer Asante said he was happy with the growth and promised to sustain such a performance.

“I am pleased with our performance in the first quarter and look forward to the listing of MTN Ghana on the GSE.”