NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns

Vice President of policy think tank IMANI Africa Kofi Bentil is warning that the implementation of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) will cause inflation to rise.

He also expressed scepticism about the success of the programme, citing other badly managed job intervention programmes such as GYEEDA, YEA, LESDEP,YESDEC among others.

He was speaking on Joy FM news analysis show News File on Saturday.

“A year from now, we will come to analyse the successes or failure of [NABCO]. In this country, we have had more than ten of these efforts: we’ve had GYEEDA, we’ve had NYEP becoming now YEA, we’ve had LESDEP, YESDEC, we’ve had YESP, we’ve had GEBSS, YCCES, we’ve had Youth in Agricultural Programme…none of these have anything to show. Point me one major success story," he said.

He added: "And when you calculate the nine years of these programmes and the tens and millions of dollars that we’ve spent on these things, you will come to appreciate what I say when I say it is a political programme intended to show that the present government, or whichever government, is in power is doing something about the problem.

"My worry is whether we are going to get value for money. And my other worry is the potential negative effects of some of these programmes. The first problem is inflation. You will destabilise your macroeconomic stability when you pump so much money behind the unproductive activity. I worry about that.”

NABCO was launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on May 1 to provid 100,000 jobs to graduates .

The programme will be operated on five modules: Health Ghana, Teach Ghana, Digital Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

Beneficiaries will be entitled to monthly salary of GC700.