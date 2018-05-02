news

Over hundred thousand (100,000) jobs will be created for graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative.

The programme is expected to tackle graduate unemployment in the country.

NABCO programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems. The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

READ ALSO: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers.

There's also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

To apply for the Nation Builders Corps, here are the 11 things you need to possess to complete the application process;

READ ALSO: 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA