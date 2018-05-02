Home > News > Local >

11 things you need before applying for the Nation Builders Corps


11 things you need before applying for the Nation Builders Corps

The programme is expected to tackle graduate unemployment in the country.

  • Published:
play
Over hundred thousand (100,000) jobs will be created for graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative.

NABCO programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems. The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers.

There's also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

To apply for the Nation Builders Corps, here are the 11 things you need to possess to complete the application process;

  1. Email address

  2. Softcopy of a passport size picture

  3. Scanned copy of highest degree/diploma qualification (file must be in pdf format

  4. Certificate number of degree/diploma (if available)

  5. Ghana Post GPS digital address of residence

  6. District of residence

  7. National Service Scheme (NSS) PIN

  8. In addition to the NSS PIN, Heal Ghana Module is open to only graduates with healthcare training and professionally licensed. Applicant licence number/PIN is required

  9. Any of the following National ID: a) NHIS Card b) National ID card c) Passport d) Voters ID card

  10. Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number

  11. E-zwich Card Number

