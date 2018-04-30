news

A group calling itself the coalition of unemployed nurses has expressed disappointment in government's initiative, Nation builders Corps (NABCO), a programme to tackle graduate unemployment in Ghana.

The unemployed nurses described the policy which is set to be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May Day, May 1, 2018 unrealistic.

READ MORE: 10,000 nurses won't be employed in May - Health Ministry to Bawumia

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, the nurses said the policy is an attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians and to throw dust into the eyes of the masses for the purposes of scoring a cheap political point.

The unemployed nurses, however called on government to exempt them from the policy and go back to the drawing board to correct anomalies in the policy.

They said "We the unemployed Nurses have unanimously kicked this half cooked policy by this government into the gutters which seek to engage us for a period of three years on contract basis. We have gone through series of rigorous training, ethically, physically, psychologically and licensed to practice as qualified Nurses.

READ ALSO: Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia announces

"The policy is not only irritating and repulsive but it is an attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians and to throw dust into the eyes of the masses for the purposes of scoring a cheap political point.

"It will be of good to the government to exempt us from this policy in its embryonic stage and go back to the drawing board to hasten our financial clearance. We further believe that this policy is not properly thought through and shows signs of general panic attack as a result of an unprecedented number of unemployed graduates. We are therefore cautioning government not to be promising Ghanaians with a knee-jerk reaction. We wish to state categorically and emphatically that we the unemployed nurses are not interested in the policy and will not agree to this policy any day any time."