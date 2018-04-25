news

The Ministry of Health has denied claims made by vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that government will recruit up to 10,000 unemployed nurses and health assistants through the Nation Builders Corps.

Bawumia has revealed that government is working with the Ministry of Health to recruit the many health professionals who have completed training but have been unemployed for several months.

Speaking at the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, he said the health workers will be engaged for up to 3 years under the health module of the Nation Builders' Corps.

He said the nurses will be posted to serve in various communities that are without professional health workers.

"We also are very cognizant of the importance of making sure there is adequate staffing of the medical facilities. We have 7 models for the national builders’ corps and one of the modules is the health model. We have quite a number of nurses and health assistants who are sitting at home. They’ve qualified for years and they have not been engaged," he added.

He noted "We have engaged the GHS and we will be prepared to recruit up to 10,000 nurses and health assistants to be part of the nation builders’ corps to have contracts of up to 3 years so that we can post them to areas where they are needed."

The Nation Builders Corps is expected to be launched on 1 May 2018.

But Public Relations officer of the Health Ministry Robert Cudjoe in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said the recruitment under the program will launch and not start in May as Dr Bawumia claim.

He said "It’s the launch, not that they are going to start working on first May. It is going to be launched and all details will be unfolded as we move along that is why we don’t have to pre-empt. When there is a policy, the policy could be announced and the details cannot be put out before the implementation. It makes it look like the government does not think through before coming out with a policy. So when a policy is announced like the ‘Ghana beyond aid’; it’s a policy, it’s a vision, the details cannot be put out before implementation. So when a policy is put forward, it is then that the experts will sit down and look at the details and the process of how it should be implemented."