Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia announces


Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia announces

The Vice President said the initiative, which is geared towards tackling unemployment, will kick start on May 1 as part of the May Day celebrations.

Over a hundred thousand (100,000) jobs will be created or graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

The programme will operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

Delivering a speech at the 22 Congregation of the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Bawumia announced that 100,000 graduates are expected to be engaged under NABCO this year.

The number constitutes of graduates who have completed their National Service and are ready for the job market.

The Vice President challenged new graduates to “go out there and make a difference”, whiles also assuring that government is committed to mitigating the high unemployment situation in the country.

According to him, Ghana’s progress under the Nana Addo-led administration will soon translate into jobs for the youth.

“Last year Ghana’s economy grew from 3.7% to 8.5%; that was the fastest growing economy in the world last year. But this growth has to translate into jobs.

“We are embarking on a new programme that the President is going to launch on May Day, and it is targeted at graduate unemployment. It is called the Nation Builders Corps and it is to supplement all the other programmes run by the Youth Employment Agency and the others. The Nation Builders Corps is going to be hiring graduates,” the vice president asserted.

He added: “We also have the Governance Ghana module where people will be attached to various local authorities.

“We are beginning this and this year by the grace of God we will be recruiting 100,000 graduates.”

