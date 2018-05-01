80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA

news

About eighty thousand non-graduates who have been sitting at home can now have a sigh of relief following an arrangement to absorb them through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for employment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that YEA will employ the 80,000 non-graduates aside the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which will employ about 100,000 graduates.

Speaking at the launching of the policy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Tuesday, he said the NABCO will address the issue of unemployment.

READ MORE: Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years

He said "I wish to state also that the YEA programme will also recruit some 80,000 non-graduates this year."

"The Nations Builders Corps will employ in this year alone 100,000 young men and women to assist in the public service delivery in our country. The grave story of youth unemployment has been a tragic part of our lives for far too long in Ghana.

"Data from the renowned Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) published in March 2017 revealed that only 10 percent of our graduates found jobs after the first year of completing school. That it takes up to 10 years for the graduates to secure employment," he added.

About NABCO

The programme is expected to tackle graduate unemployment in the country.

This programme will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

READ ALSO: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers.

There's also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.