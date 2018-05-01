Home > News > Local >

80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA


Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA

The 80,000 non-graduates aside the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) module.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

About eighty thousand non-graduates who have been sitting at home can now have a sigh of relief following an arrangement to absorb them through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for employment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that YEA will employ the 80,000 non-graduates aside the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which will employ about 100,000 graduates.

Speaking at the launching of the policy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Tuesday, he said the NABCO will address the issue of unemployment.

READ MORE: Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years

He said "I wish to state also that the YEA programme will also recruit some 80,000 non-graduates this year."

"The Nations Builders Corps will employ in this year alone 100,000 young men and women to assist in the public service delivery in our country. The grave story of youth unemployment has been a tragic part of our lives for far too long in Ghana.

"Data from the renowned Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) published in March 2017 revealed that only 10 percent of our graduates found jobs after the first year of completing school. That it takes up to 10 years for the graduates to secure employment," he added.

About NABCO

The programme is expected to tackle graduate unemployment in the country.

This programme will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

READ ALSO: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers.

There's also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

May Day: Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers May Day Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers
Pull Him Down Syndrome: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams
Investigation: Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana
Dissatisfaction: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps
Tragedy: Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa
Fake Pastors: Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors

Recommended Videos

Apostle Opoku Onyinah: 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God Apostle Opoku Onyinah 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God
‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Local News: UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies Local News UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies



Top Articles

1 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
2 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
3 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
4 In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephantsbullet
5 Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghanabullet
6 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians...bullet
7 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against...bullet
8 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses...bullet
9 Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual...bullet
10 HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade
General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob