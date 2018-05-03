Home > News > Local >

Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment


Demo Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment

The group believe the NaBCO initiative is just a ploy by government to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in the quest for cheap labour.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses (COUPN) is set demonstrate against attempts by government to enroll its members on the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO).

The group believe the NaBCO initiative is just a ploy by government to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in the quest for cheap labour.

READ ALSO: Justice: Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery

In a letter signed by President of COUPN, Fredrick Baah, the group served notice of a demonstration on Monday, 7 May 2018, to register their displeasure.

“We will like to make it clear to members that the paraphernalia clearly indicates that NaBCO trainees will receive training to be able to practice, which is an indication that it is not ideally meant for nurses and other health professionals but rather a calculated attempt to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in the quest for cheap labour,” sections of the statement read.

The ‘jobless’ nurses are expected to march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and proceed through the principal streets of Accra and end at Accra Hearts of Oak Park.

READ ALSO: Graduate Employment: 11 things you need before applying for the Nation Builders Corps

Read the full statement from COUPN below:

COALITION OF UNEMPLOYED PRIVATE NURSES (COUPN)

PROFESSIONAL HEALTH PERSONNELS TO DEMONSTRATE

The National Executive Council of the COALITION OF UNEMPLOYED PRIVATE NURSES (COUPN) wish to bring to the notice of its members that, no one should be worried about the launching of NABCO and asking as to who is qualified and who is not qualified to apply.

We will like to make it clear to members that the paraphernalia clearly indicates that NABCO trainees” will receive training to be able to practice, which is an indication that it is not ideally meant for nurses and other health professionals but rather a calculated attempt to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in quest for cheap labour.

Please the key issue here is SAY NO TO NABCO (Heal Ghana) and desist from visiting the website as it is a source of temptation and rather focus on availing yourself for the demonstration on Monday 7th May, 2018.

DETAILS OF THE UPCOMING DEMONSTRATION
DATE: 7TH MAY, 2018.
⏰TIME: 7:00AM
STARTING/CONVERGING POINT: OBRA SPOT (CIRCLE ACCRA).
MATCH THROUGH THE PRINCIPAL STREETS OF ACCRA TO ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK PARK UNDER POLICE PROTECTION.

Let us all stay united and join hands together and come out in our numbers as health professionals demanding justice for our profession.

Members should, therefore, remain calm and prepare towards our peaceful demonstration on Monday for us to present our petition to the vice president of the republic of Ghana and to register our displeasure.

GOD BLESS (COUPN)
GOD BLESS GHANA
Thank You
……Signed……

MR. FREDERICK BAAH (PRESIDENT)
MR. RICHMOND ASOMANING-MARFO (DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS)
MR. EMMANUEL NANOR (GENERAL SECRETARY)
MR. REXFORD OFORI-NTIAMOAH (ORGANISER)

Cc.
ALL MEDIA HOUSES.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abortion: 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017 Abortion 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017
Cleanliness: Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry to keep Zongo communities clean Cleanliness Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry to keep Zongo communities clean
In Kebbi: Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide In Kebbi Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide
In Zamfara: Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects In Zamfara Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
In Benue: Troops capture another killer herdsman In Benue Troops capture another killer herdsman
Pull Him Down Syndrome: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams

Recommended Videos

Local News: GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties Local News GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties
Local News: We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA Local News We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA
Local News: Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants Local News Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants



Top Articles

1 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
2 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
3 Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDAbullet
4 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide,...bullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting...bullet
7 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
8 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal...bullet
9 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers;...bullet
10 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Justice Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery
Justice Prison Officer jailed 13 years for supplying 'wee' to prison inmate
NDC Minority
Employment Module Where are the jobs? - Minority questions 1m jobs claim
Confusion Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts