Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment

The Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses (COUPN) is set demonstrate against attempts by government to enroll its members on the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO).

The group believe the NaBCO initiative is just a ploy by government to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in the quest for cheap labour.

In a letter signed by President of COUPN, Fredrick Baah, the group served notice of a demonstration on Monday, 7 May 2018, to register their displeasure.

“We will like to make it clear to members that the paraphernalia clearly indicates that NaBCO trainees will receive training to be able to practice, which is an indication that it is not ideally meant for nurses and other health professionals but rather a calculated attempt to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in the quest for cheap labour,” sections of the statement read.

The ‘jobless’ nurses are expected to march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and proceed through the principal streets of Accra and end at Accra Hearts of Oak Park.

Read the full statement from COUPN below:

COALITION OF UNEMPLOYED PRIVATE NURSES (COUPN)



PROFESSIONAL HEALTH PERSONNELS TO DEMONSTRATE



The National Executive Council of the COALITION OF UNEMPLOYED PRIVATE NURSES (COUPN) wish to bring to the notice of its members that, no one should be worried about the launching of NABCO and asking as to who is qualified and who is not qualified to apply.



We will like to make it clear to members that the paraphernalia clearly indicates that NABCO trainees” will receive training to be able to practice, which is an indication that it is not ideally meant for nurses and other health professionals but rather a calculated attempt to migrate health professionals onto this scheme in quest for cheap labour.



Please the key issue here is SAY NO TO NABCO (Heal Ghana) and desist from visiting the website as it is a source of temptation and rather focus on availing yourself for the demonstration on Monday 7th May, 2018.



DETAILS OF THE UPCOMING DEMONSTRATION

DATE: 7TH MAY, 2018.

⏰TIME: 7:00AM

STARTING/CONVERGING POINT: OBRA SPOT (CIRCLE ACCRA).

MATCH THROUGH THE PRINCIPAL STREETS OF ACCRA TO ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK PARK UNDER POLICE PROTECTION.



Let us all stay united and join hands together and come out in our numbers as health professionals demanding justice for our profession.



Members should, therefore, remain calm and prepare towards our peaceful demonstration on Monday for us to present our petition to the vice president of the republic of Ghana and to register our displeasure.



GOD BLESS (COUPN)

GOD BLESS GHANA

Thank You

……Signed……



MR. FREDERICK BAAH (PRESIDENT)

MR. RICHMOND ASOMANING-MARFO (DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS)

MR. EMMANUEL NANOR (GENERAL SECRETARY)

MR. REXFORD OFORI-NTIAMOAH (ORGANISER)



Cc.

ALL MEDIA HOUSES.