Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery


Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery

The two are reported to have on March 26 together with 5 other suspects currently on the run attacked 2 security guards on duty.

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi

A circuit court in Koforidua has remanded into prison custody a police officer Corporal Seidu Yahaya Gasty and  one Seth Kponyo Dodzi alleged to have engaged in robbery.

This follows the refusal of a bail application by the judge Ms Mercy Addai Kotei.

Corporal Seidu Yahaya  who is with the Akuse Police Division is standing trial for allegedly robbing the  Okwenya Shell filling station in the lower Manya Krobo Municipality a month ago along side his accomplice.

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu play

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu

 

READ MORE: Policeman arrested for robbing fuel station

The two are reported to have on March 26 together with 5 other suspects currently on the run attacked 2 security guards on duty at the shell filling station and made away with GH¢37,851.

They are also alleged to have subjected their victims to severe beatings and later inflicted machete and gun wounds on them.

The two  accused persons have been charged with 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Crime, robbery and attempting to commit murder.

Background

The suspect with service number 43255 and his accomplice Seth Kpornyo Dodzi, a 35-year-old private security man at Star Oil Filling station at Sra-Somanya were arrested after the two policeman conspired to rob a fuel station.

They were arrested at Akosombo and Somanya respectively on Thursday April 26, after they reportedly in engaged in the robbery at the fuel station at about 2:40am on March 26, 2018 and went into hiding.

READ MORE: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers

Seth Kpornyo Dodzi play

Seth Kpornyo Dodzi

 

One Bruni Pistol mod 92, together with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition, an axe, a knife, 3 paper spray, 10 Wrist Watches, a pair of handcuffs and a bayonet were retrieved after the police conducted a thorough search in the suspect's room.

A search conducted in the room of his accomplice, Seth Kpornyo Dodzi at Trom, a suburb of Somanya, also revealed 19 BB/AA live cartridges.

