Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery

A circuit court in Koforidua has remanded into prison custody a police officer Corporal Seidu Yahaya Gasty and one Seth Kponyo Dodzi alleged to have engaged in robbery.

This follows the refusal of a bail application by the judge Ms Mercy Addai Kotei.

Corporal Seidu Yahaya who is with the Akuse Police Division is standing trial for allegedly robbing the Okwenya Shell filling station in the lower Manya Krobo Municipality a month ago along side his accomplice.

The two are reported to have on March 26 together with 5 other suspects currently on the run attacked 2 security guards on duty at the shell filling station and made away with GH¢37,851.

They are also alleged to have subjected their victims to severe beatings and later inflicted machete and gun wounds on them.

The two accused persons have been charged with 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Crime, robbery and attempting to commit murder.

Background

The suspect with service number 43255 and his accomplice Seth Kpornyo Dodzi, a 35-year-old private security man at Star Oil Filling station at Sra-Somanya were arrested after the two policeman conspired to rob a fuel station.

They were arrested at Akosombo and Somanya respectively on Thursday April 26, after they reportedly in engaged in the robbery at the fuel station at about 2:40am on March 26, 2018 and went into hiding.

One Bruni Pistol mod 92, together with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition, an axe, a knife, 3 paper spray, 10 Wrist Watches, a pair of handcuffs and a bayonet were retrieved after the police conducted a thorough search in the suspect's room.

A search conducted in the room of his accomplice, Seth Kpornyo Dodzi at Trom, a suburb of Somanya, also revealed 19 BB/AA live cartridges.