Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security to rob


Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi play

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi

The Eastern Regional Police command have arrested a 37-year-old Policeman stationed at the Akuse Police station in the Eastern Region.

The suspect with service number 43255 and his accomplice Seth Kpornyo Dodzi, a 35-year-old private security man at Star Oil Filling station at Sra-Somanya were arrested after the two policeman conspired to rob a fuel station.

They were arrested at Akosombo and Somanya respectively on Thursday April 26, after they reportedly in engaged in the robbery at the fuel station at about 2:40am on March 26, 2018 and went into hiding.

The police said the two are under investigations because they are also suspected to be involved in other robberies.

One Bruni Pistol mod 92, together with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition, an axe, a knife, 3 paper spray, 10 Wrist Watches, a pair of handcuffs and a bayonet were retrieved after the police conducted a thorough search in the suspect's room.

General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu

 

Another search conducted in the room of his accomplice, Seth Kpornyo Dodzi at Trom, a suburb of Somanya, also revealed 19 BB/AA live cartridges.

READ ALSO: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

Seth Kpornyo Dodzi

 

They have been detained by the police while further investigations are being conducted.

