Home > News > Local >

Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers


Patriotic Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers

The police rejected GH¢2,000 then the robbers allegedly tried to bribe them.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have arrested two armed robbers.

The robbers, suspected to be Niger nationals were arrested by a team from the Rapid Deployment Force at Ngleshi Amanfrom, a suburb of Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Malik Bashiru, 32, and Abdul Aziz Tahiru, 38 who were riding a Bawue Motor Bike with registration number M-15, GR 4107 were arrested after they refused to stop when the police instructed them.

play

 

READ MORE: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

A pistol, Ruger SR45, No. 38064386, 1 empty magazine, 4 assorted used mobile phones, 2 wrist watches, 1 ear piece, 1 ring and a sun glass were retrieved on them after search.

The police rejected GH¢2,000 then the robbers allegedly tried to bribe them.

The suspects together with the exhibits were sent to the Police station for investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30 Road Closure Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
Ga Homowo: Ban on noise making begins May 14 Ga Homowo Ban on noise making begins May 14
Anas Exposé: ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges
Homosexuality: Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning Homosexuality Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning
Crime: Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers Crime Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers
Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him

Recommended Videos

Pastor Mensa Otabil: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth Pastor Mensa Otabil Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth
Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah Gay Rights UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Local News: Ho Airport ready for operations Local News Ho Airport ready for operations



Top Articles

1 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
2 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
3 Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the...bullet
4 Contradiction 10,000 nurses won't be employed in May - Health...bullet
5 Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt -...bullet
6 Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner...bullet
7 Photos East Legon to Spintex road opens to trafficbullet
8 Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to...bullet
9 Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraudbullet
10 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers
In Upper East Region Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes
Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
Photos Damongo rape suspect given hero's welcome
Road Carnage 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily
Little Prosper's Death Catholic Health Service begins investigating 9-week-old baby’s death begins work
Impersonation 8 fake military men arrested in Aburi
Tragedy Armed robbers reportedly murder security officer at Damango

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

The Suspects
2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby
 
Unclaimed Bodies Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies
Mob Justice Court selects 7-member jury for trial of Major Mahama 'killers'
Kenya economy rebounds after election slowdown
In Kenya Economy rebounds after election slowdown