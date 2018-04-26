Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers

news

The police have arrested two armed robbers.

The robbers, suspected to be Niger nationals were arrested by a team from the Rapid Deployment Force at Ngleshi Amanfrom, a suburb of Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Malik Bashiru, 32, and Abdul Aziz Tahiru, 38 who were riding a Bawue Motor Bike with registration number M-15, GR 4107 were arrested after they refused to stop when the police instructed them.

A pistol, Ruger SR45, No. 38064386, 1 empty magazine, 4 assorted used mobile phones, 2 wrist watches, 1 ear piece, 1 ring and a sun glass were retrieved on them after search.

The police rejected GH¢2,000 then the robbers allegedly tried to bribe them.

The suspects together with the exhibits were sent to the Police station for investigations.