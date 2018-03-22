Ghana to soon import water

news

A research fellow at the Centre for Coastal Management of the University of Cape Coast Dr Donaltus Agnorien has predicted that Ghana will soon import water if steps are not taken to save the country’s water bodies.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Agnorien said water bodies in Ghana are at a stage of extinction.

He said the death of water bodies will lead to the loss of human lives and other living things in the environment.

He said to avoid deaths due to water shortage, the country would have to import water which will take a toll on the already scarce resource of the country.

Dr Agnorien, therefore, called on stakeholders to check human activities that consequently affect the health of water bodies as water is a rare resource that must be protected at all cost to support sustenance of the human and animal life.

The issues of illegal mining, open defecating and other general poor negative practices meted to water bodies must be addressed well to save the country’s water bodies.