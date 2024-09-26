'I drove Illegal miners to bury pregnant woman alive' - Taxi driver confesses

The driver recounted that four years ago, he was hired by several armed men who, along with a fetish priest, transported him to the site where the horrific event reportedly took place. “Three miners employed me for a ride. We picked up a Mallam (fetish priest) from Sehwi Akontombra and drove to Osino Heman. Upon arrival, they had already taken a heavily pregnant woman, intending to bury her alive,” he stated.

He revealed that the armed men instructed him to use his car's headlights to illuminate the area during the ritual. “The pregnant woman pleaded for water, but the Mallam insisted that providing her with any would spoil the ritual, jeopardising their chances of acquiring more gold. They proceeded to bury her while she was still thirsty and hungry,” he explained.

The taxi driver reported that the ordeal unfolded in a matter of minutes, with the men brandishing firearms to ensure he did not intervene. “They completed the ritual in less than 10 minutes, warning me not to leave the car while they held guns at me. After witnessing this, I immediately reported the incident to the Osino police, but they dismissed my claims and told me to remain silent,” he recounted.