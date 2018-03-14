Home > News > Business >

Ghanaians to receive passports at birth


Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reform at the Presidency Professor Kusi Boafo said this was to reduce the frustration applicants had to go through in acquiring a passport.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reform at the Presidency Professor Kusi Boafo has disclosed that Ghanaians may soon be receiving their passports at birth.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, he said this was to reduce the frustration applicants had to go through in acquiring a passport.

Professor Kusi Boafo said this public sector reform will help the decentralizing agenda.

READ ALSO: 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana

“We are bringing in a new public sector reform policy. There is no single public institution in Ghana that can deliver proper public good. Go and see DVLA, the passport office, Ports & Harbors…etc. If passports are very necessary, then passports are supposed to be made on the day of birth, and that is what we are trying to work on.”

Many Ghanaians go through a hard time to acquire or renew their passports. The long queues and the middlemen saga is a challenge for many. This is time and money wasting for many.

Several measures by the government including plans to decentralize the passport office have not been able to resolve the bottlenecks in acquiring a passport.

He, however, noted it will take the nation enough time to get things working properly even if the right approaches are adopted.

READ ALSO: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise

“We are not honest as citizens and so we are not willing to open up. As we begin to formalize, it will take us time to formalize. It will take us about 5 to 10 years to formalize.”

Professor Kusi also condemned the manner in which vehicles were disposed of by the state under the former administration.

“786 brand new cars were disposed of by the previous government at very cheap prices. Cars that could last for 10 years were sold within a week, few months and a year. How could we have built a nation with this attitude.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

BOST Saga: BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats BOST Saga BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats
Prisons Recruitment: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
In Accra: Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint In Accra Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint
Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled
Electricity Company of Ghana: Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time Electricity Company of Ghana Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time
Disability Not Inability: This blind man sells coconut for a living Disability Not Inability This blind man sells coconut for a living

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good...bullet
2 Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon...bullet
3 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offerbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Sanitation In Accra “Accra is the new London; everywhere is...bullet
6 Population Of Ghana Ghana should check population with reduced...bullet
7 Disability Not Inability This blind man sells coconut for a...bullet
8 In Western Region Gun shots injure 4 as Goldfields Tarkwah...bullet
9 Promo Malls experience brisk shopping for triple travel...bullet
10 Ghana's Population Ghana's population is now 29.6mbullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

mr-john-peter-amewu.jpg
Labour Unrest Gov’t steps in after protest of Gold Fields workers
  From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor,   Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R)
Celebrating Women AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018
Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah(3rd-left), presenting a dummy cheque for the $1million to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta (2nd left). With them are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Samuel Oppong(right), Chairman and Nana Akomea, (2nd right),Managing Director, respectively of the company.
State Transport Company STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company
Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi
Empowering Businesses Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi