Prison Service extends recruitment exercise

news

The Ghana Prisons Service has extended its recruitment exercise.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Vitalis Ayeh said the sale of the forms has been extended to Friday March 23, 2018.

“The date for sale of E-Vouchers (GHȻ50.00) at Commercial Bank branches nationwide has been extended from 9th March to Friday, 23rd March, 2018, and the online (www.prisons.gov.gh.services) application process has also been extended from 12th March to Tuesday, 27th March, 2018.”

READ ALSO: Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint

He added that the extension is to afford applicants enough time to fill and submit their applications online.

He, however, cautioned the general public against paying monies to connection nen or middlemen since equal opportunity will be given to qualified applicants.

Below is the full statement

EXTENSION OF DATE OF RECRIUTMENT APPLICATION EXERCISE

The Prisons Administration wishes to inform the general public that it has extended the date for its recruitment application exercise.

READ ALSO: This blind man sells coconut for a living

The date for sale of E-Vouchers (GHȻ50.00) at Commercial Bank branches nationwide has been extended from 9th March to Friday, 23rd March, 2018, and the online (www.prisons.gov.gh.services) application process has also been extended from 12th March to Tuesday, 27th March, 2018.

The move is to give applicants enough time to fill and submit their applications online.

The Service once again wishes to remind the public that it is an equal opportunity employer; hence applicants MUST refuse offers from Connection Men or Middlemen. Do not pay money to anyone.

Thank you.

SIGNED: SUPT. VITALIS AIYEH

CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER