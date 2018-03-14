Home > News > Business >

Prison Service extends recruitment exercise


Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Vitalis Ayeh said the sale of the forms has been extended to Friday March 23, 2018.

The Ghana Prisons Service has extended its recruitment exercise.

“The date for sale of E-Vouchers (GHȻ50.00) at Commercial Bank branches nationwide has been extended from 9th March to Friday, 23rd March, 2018, and the online (www.prisons.gov.gh.services) application process has also been extended from 12th March to Tuesday, 27th March, 2018.”

He added that the extension is to afford applicants enough time to fill and submit their applications online.

He, however, cautioned the general public against paying monies to connection nen or middlemen since equal opportunity will be given to qualified applicants.

Below is the full statement

EXTENSION OF DATE OF RECRIUTMENT APPLICATION EXERCISE

The Prisons Administration wishes to inform the general public that it has extended the date for its recruitment application exercise.

The date for sale of E-Vouchers (GHȻ50.00) at Commercial Bank branches nationwide has been extended from 9th March to Friday, 23rd March, 2018, and the online (www.prisons.gov.gh.services) application process has also been extended from 12th March to Tuesday, 27th March, 2018.

The move is to give applicants enough time to fill and submit their applications online.

The Service once again wishes to remind the public that it is an equal opportunity employer; hence applicants MUST refuse offers from Connection Men or Middlemen.  Do not pay money to anyone.

Thank you.

SIGNED: SUPT. VITALIS AIYEH

CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

