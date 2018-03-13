Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint

news

A mobile money vendor has been robbed of GH¢4000 on Tuesday (March 13, 2018) at Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the victim, Angela Adubea, narrated that the robbers came on a motorbike.

She said she was getting ready to start work when she turned to see a gentleman with a gun pointed at her.

Upon their arrival, one of them pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her if she did not give them all her money.

He warned her not to shout or act funny since they would kill her if she made a foul move.

“I told him the money is in a bag behind the counter and he demanded I get it for him. He stressed that when I shout he will simply shoot me and run.”

Adubea said he took the money together with her mobile phone which she was charging by then and jumped onto a waiting motorbike.

The robber after taking what they wanted left on a motorbike.

She said that nobody was able to chase them because she could not shout until they had left.

“Nobody was able to chase them because by the time I raised the alarm it was too late to do so,” she said.

The police visited the shop and have started investigations into the incident.