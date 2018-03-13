Home > News > Business >

Guinness Ghana award for paying ECG bills on time


Electricity Company of Ghana Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time

Eric Asante from the Accra Division of ECG said the recognition is to celebrate compliant businesses who settle their electricity bills on time.

Eric Asante (2nd right) presenting the award to Gabriel Opoku- Asare. With them representatives of GGBL play

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has awarded the Guinness Ghana Breweries Ghana Limited (GGBL), for the timely settlement of electricity bills across its Kumasi and Accra production sites.

This presentation was part of the commemoration of ECG’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

Corporate Relations Director of GGBL, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, who received the award, said “GGBL has operated in Ghana for over 57 years, producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and our ambition is to be one of the best performing; most trusted and respected consumer Products Company in Ghana. This award is a testament to our commitment to be consistently compliant in our everyday operations. We are happy to be acknowledged by both the Ashanti South Business Unit and Accra West Divisions of ECG.”

Engineering and Asset Care Manager, Kaase Brewery, Saeed Abdul-Muumen added that “as a leading manufacturer in Ghana, GGBL consumes a significant amount of energy. We have, however, instituted a number of initiatives to ensure our business, as well as employees, are consciously making prudent decisions to reduce our energy usage to guarantee the long-term supply of power in Ghana.”

Eric Asante urged all businesses and households to honour their electricity bills promptly to enable the company to provide improved services and uninterrupted power supply to Ghanaians.

