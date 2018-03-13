Home > News > Business >

Gov’t steps in after protest of Gold Fields workers


Labour Unrest Gov’t steps in after protest of Gold Fields workers

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, said his Ministry will do everything possible to solve the issue.

  • Published:
mr-john-peter-amewu.jpg play

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has said that the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aggrieved workers of Gold Fields Ghana.

The workers have been protesting over some staff layoffs for some time now.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Amewu said his Ministry will do everything possible to solve the issue.

READ ALSO: Gun shots injure 4 as Goldfields Tarkwah Mine unrest continues

“Yesterday [ Monday], we had a very extensive meeting together with the Ministry of Labour and the Union executives to resolve this issue. So we have resolved and signed some Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and union. So that is what we are doing to ensure that we bring this issue to a halt.”

The minister said the new arrangement favours the workers and Ghana as a whole, adding that it will boost local content.

“The union is not against contract mining just like government itself. The rationale basically for contract mining across the world is the idea of local content involvement. We are coming out with a local content agenda which is saying that of course, you need to get Ghanaian companies to also do the mining, so this is in the interest of the country. The principles of the layoffs are such that whoever comes in as the staff contractor is going to re-engage those workers and those workers are going be paid 25 percent of their annual salary for every year that they work and the workers themselves are happy.”

“What we have to guard against and make sure it doesn’t happen is that those people who are going to laid off and paid their redundancy packages, we have to make sure those same people are going to be re-engaged and the understanding they have with the mother union is that they will be given the first right of option to make sure that they are engaged by the staff contractor,” he added.

In December 2017, Goldfields Ghana Limited revealed that it would lay off almost 2000 workers.

READ ALSO: 7 arrests made following clashes between Goldfields workers and military

Goldfields Ghana’s Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs David Johnson explained that the mining model of the firm has changed from owner mining operation to contractor operations.

However, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Abdul Moomin Gbana, at the time indicated that the reasons given by Goldfields were inconsistent with the facts on the ground.

This is the second time in three years that the mining firm has embarked on a massive retrenchment exercise.

A 2014 exercise saw some 400 of its workforce laid off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Promo: Malls experience brisk shopping for triple travel trivia Promo Malls experience brisk shopping for triple travel trivia
Population Of Ghana: Ghana should check population with reduced family sizes – Council Population Of Ghana Ghana should check population with reduced family sizes – Council
Celebrating Women: AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018 Celebrating Women AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018
Promo: Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offer Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offer
Sanitation In Accra: Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes
State Transport Company: STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company State Transport Company STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good...bullet
2 Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon...bullet
3 Economic Growth Ghana contends for fastest growing economy in the...bullet
4 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offerbullet
5 Sanitation In Accra “Accra is the new London; everywhere is...bullet
6 Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima...bullet
7 Ghana's Population Ghana's population is now 29.6mbullet
8 Population Of Ghana Ghana should check population with...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
10 In Western Region Gun shots injure 4 as Goldfields...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi
Empowering Businesses Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi
Banking In Ghana Let’s Support Indigenous Banks – Kweku Baako
US President Donald Trump, seen at a rally Saturday in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, threatened to tax German cars if the EU fails to lower trade barriers
Donald Trump US President sharpens trade row, threatening to tax German cars
The French government may sell its majority stake in ADP, which operates Orly and other airports serving Paris
Emmanuel Macron France gears up for next wave of asset sales