Government bans fishing in Ghana

The Government of Ghana has banned all fishing activities along the country’s coasts.

The ban takes effect from August 2018.

The President of the Farmers and Fishermen Association of Ghana Rev Kojo Nkrumah said on Accra FM that they have informed all fishermen of this development.

He said that they did this at a recent meeting between the parliamentary select committee on Food and Agriculture and fishermen.

It is still unclear why this decision was taken, however, Rev Nkrumah said this decision will negatively affect fishermen and further worsen their economic plight.

“Farmers are going to suffer following this decision. How do you expect them to feed their families and pay for the fees of their children?” he asked.

“I think proper measures should be introduced to streamline activities of fishermen in the country and not a ban on their activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elisabeth Afoley Quaye, has said that the Ministry will release a statement later to indicate why they have taken this decision.