Here is how much Nana Addo earns monthly after tax


President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax

President Akufo-Addo revealed his take-home pay when he met some business leaders in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has revealed that his net salary is GHC29, 000.

The president said this when he was addressing a gathering of business leaders and entrepreneurs in Accra on Monday, June 25, 2018.

At the meeting, the President promised to personally donate GHC25,000, in addition to a package of the Business Development Ministry, to be given to the youngest shortlisted applicant of the Presidential Pitch startup competition.

After he said that, the president added that “…By the way, that is one month’s salary. My take-home pay is GHS 29,000.”

During the speech, President Akufo-Addo praised the 19-year-old Vanessa Limann, out of the 20 shortlisted applicants.

Vanessa Limann is from Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.

The President's Pitch was opened to Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 35 years, with business ideas that are feasible, innovative, scalable and impactful.

2,000 entries were received from various sectors including agro-processing, ICT, engineering, tourism, textile, sanitation, and transportation, among others.

The 20 selected individuals will be given mentors and attached to various businesses and others will also be stationed at incubator hubs and given a working space to develop their ideas.

At the end of the competition, 10 winners will be given support by the government to the tune of GHS 50,000 each.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated: “It is my expectation that the 10 beneficiary companies should help create jobs, and, at least, employ three people each.”

