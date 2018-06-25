Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public

news

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the general public to be cautious of fake Zentel de-wormer and Coartem drugs on the market.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FDA James Lartey, said the Authority realised that some unscrupulous persons are importing fake drugs including Coartem and Zentel, into the country.

Mr Lartey said on Accra FM that after they realised this situation, they are embarking on a nationwide surveillance to remove all these fake drugs from the market.

“Our post-market surveillance team is going around the country to flush out these drugs from the market. Already we have impounded some of the fake drugs in the Eastern Region,” he said.

He explained that the fake ones often have a shorter lifespan as compared to the original ones. He, therefore, called on the general public to check the expiry date before they purchase any medication.

“Normally, the fake drugs have a 3-year lifespan but the original ones have a 2-year lifespan, and, so, the public should kindly take note of this.”

Mr Lartey also revealed that agents of the pharmaceutical companies are those behind the importation of these fake drugs into the country, and the FDA is working with the security agencies to apprehend these agents for prosecution.