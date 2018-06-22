Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands


Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba encouraged parents especially mothers to allow all their children irrespective of the gender to share the jobs in the house.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba has urged young Ghanaian women to share domestic chores with their husbands.

She was speaking at the launch of an internship and mentoring program under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) in Accra.

She encouraged parents especially mothers to allow all their children irrespective of the gender to share the jobs in the house.

READ ALSO: Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today

“For you to have time to pursue your ambitions and dreams and get to the next level just like the boy child you must have time for your studies and that means household chores must be shared. The time has come for parents to educate their children to share household chores.”

“My daughter is a student of Oil and Gas and I don’t expect her to come back from work late and be cooking while her husband is in the hall watching television. I have invested a lot of money in her education and so in terms of equity, we must share the household chores. We are equal stakeholders,” she added.

READ ALSO: Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment

In Ghana, the issue of domestic chores and who performs them is a controversial subject. This is because the Ghanaian society has been oriented to believe that the female should be the one performing all home duties.

However, with education and the infiltration of Western culture where duty sharing is encouraged, some now think otherwise.

The practice where the female does all the home chores in the house has been condemned by modern-day gender activists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Happy Birthday: Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today
Free Press: GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court
HIV/AIDS Treatment: AIDS Commission dares herbalists to subject their supposed HIV/AIDS cures to test HIV/AIDS Treatment AIDS Commission dares herbalists to subject their supposed HIV/AIDS cures to test
Gang-rape: Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison
Climate Change: Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment
Government Interventions: UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty Government Interventions UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty

Recommended Videos

Local News: Gov’t commits GHS200m to projects against flooding Local News Gov’t commits GHS200m to projects against flooding
Local News: Some NPP members hired me to kill J.B Danquah – Suspect alleges Local News Some NPP members hired me to kill J.B Danquah – Suspect alleges
Drug Trafficking: Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jail Drug Trafficking Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jail



Top Articles

1 Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoonbullet
2 Drug Trafficking Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jailbullet
3 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions on Ghanabullet
4 JB Danquah Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy reportbullet
5 Accra Floods Here are 10 tips to beat floods according to Dr...bullet
6 Accra Floods Man shares heart-wrenching story of how his wife...bullet
7 Photos Cocaine Dealer Nayele Amatefe off to Austriabullet
8 Eid-Ul-Fitr ‘Salafest’ is satanic; stop organizing them –...bullet
9 Accra Floods Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars...bullet
10 Accra Floods Here are the flood-prone areas and safe...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Disaster 10 dead after heavy rainfall on Monday
Accra Floods We need our privacy to mourn late Dr. Hayfron – Family appeals
Rebecca Akufo-Addo First Lady concerned by unprofessionalism of some health workers
Global Peace Index Ghana more peaceful than USA and UK – Report