Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba has urged young Ghanaian women to share domestic chores with their husbands.

She was speaking at the launch of an internship and mentoring program under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) in Accra.

She encouraged parents especially mothers to allow all their children irrespective of the gender to share the jobs in the house.

“For you to have time to pursue your ambitions and dreams and get to the next level just like the boy child you must have time for your studies and that means household chores must be shared. The time has come for parents to educate their children to share household chores.”

“My daughter is a student of Oil and Gas and I don’t expect her to come back from work late and be cooking while her husband is in the hall watching television. I have invested a lot of money in her education and so in terms of equity, we must share the household chores. We are equal stakeholders,” she added.

In Ghana, the issue of domestic chores and who performs them is a controversial subject. This is because the Ghanaian society has been oriented to believe that the female should be the one performing all home duties.

However, with education and the infiltration of Western culture where duty sharing is encouraged, some now think otherwise.

The practice where the female does all the home chores in the house has been condemned by modern-day gender activists.