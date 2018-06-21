news

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John, has been awarded for his contribution towards the fight against global warming.

The publisher and CEO of African Leadership Magazine Dr Ken Giami said Sir John deserves to be honoured for the creation of over 15, 000 jobs mainly for persons with little or no form of education, to the reforestation program.

The reforestation program seeks to help fight global warming.

READ ALSO: Here are the flood-prone areas and safe zones in Accra

Presenting the award Dr Ken Giami said the Forestry Commission must be commended in their continuous effort to create the business link between Africa and the United Kingdom.

Sir John was awarded at the Africa Summit, held at the London Hilton, Park Lane.

It was under the theme “Jobs made in Africa: Creating a world of opportunities for the continents young people”.

READ ALSO: UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty

The gathering aims to help shape discussions on Africa’s entrepreneurship and job prospects for the next ten years and also expose delegates to bold ideas and initiatives that have worked.

Ministers of state and top business personalities from across the African continent were present. They included Hon. N.K Bah, Minister for Tourism in the Gambia, Hon. Amadou Kone, Minister of Transport Cote d'Ivoire, Peter Cole Chiori, CEO of Ocean Glory Commodities Ltd.

Other recipients of the Awards included a Presidential Hopeful of Nigeria and Chairman of BenTV UK, Alistair Soyode, Leelai Kpukuyou, CEO of Mini Enterprise Inc. Liberia, who contributed immensely to the fight against Ebola in Liberia.