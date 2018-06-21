Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the flood-prone areas and safe zones in Accra


Accra Floods Here are the flood-prone areas and safe zones in Accra

The safe havens are expected to serve as temporary shelter for victims of the flood.

  • Published:
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has released safe havens in Accra for residents in distress during floods in the national capital.

In the release, the Assembly mentioned 14 low lying areas it has identified within its jurisdiction which it says are flood prone and matched them with open areas as safe havens for residents.

The rainy season started at the end of April. However, the country has seen some heavy downpours leaving some areas flooded and causing the death of some Ghanaians.

Last Monday, some homes in Accra were flooded after a heavy rainfall. It was difficult for motorists to drive. Some had to park at safe places until the next day.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), 10 people in the Central, Volta and Greater Accra Regions had lost their lives as a result of the flood.

Many properties were also lost as a result of the situation.

Below is a list of flood-prone areas and safe havens where those in such communities are expected to seek shelter in case of any eventuality with respect to flooding or any other disaster that may accompany it.

