Here are 10 tips to beat floods according to Dr Lloyd Amoah

We are in June and as usual, the rains have started.

The heavy downpour on Monday saw some people die as others also lost their belongings.

Even though everybody is blaming a higher authority for this incident, citizens must also take be alert when it is raining.

Below are some tips to help you when it rains.

• If it rains heavily in Accra and its daytime stay put where you are. Monitor the news before you move.

• Make mental notes of bridges on your city travel routes. Avoid them when it rains heavily in Accra.

• Avoid the Tema Motorway at all costs when it rains heavily in Accra.

• Call folk when it rains heavily. Check their location. Provide advise.

• Make sure you turn off all electric appliances before you leave your home. Power trips may cause trouble.

• Close your windows. Move objects that can fall. You will save property if it rains heavily with strong winds.

• Be alert for live electric cables. As you walk, or drive, or ride. In Ghana, these get ripped when it rains heavily.

• If you are being driven help the driver to be cautious. Insist on safety. Don't sit and stare. You will be dead.

• Avoid as much as you can puddles of water during and after heavy rains in Accra. May bear harmful objects.

• Remember that Accra has become a necropolis. A living trap. Be alert and smart. Rain or shine.