Gov’t builds 2,000-capacity hostel for Kayayei


Gov't builds 2,000-capacity hostel for Kayayei

The 2,000-capacity hostel facility is located at Sepe-Buokrom. It has a Creche and a Reform and Skill Training Centre.

The Government of Ghana constructed a hostel facility for itinerant female load carriers popularly referred to as Kayayei in the Ashanti Region.

This was done through a public-private partnership.

The 2,000-capacity hostel facility is located at Sepe-Buokrom. It has a Creche and a Reform and Skill Training Centre.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, inaugurated the facility over the weekend. She also interacted with the kayayei at the facility.

Ms Otiko subsequently held a meeting with the leaders of the Kayayei in the region. The meeting was to brief the leaders about government’s commitment to ending the plight of Kayayei in the next five years.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised to provide hostel facilities for Kayayei who sleep on the streets at the mercy of the weather and abusers.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Kayayei, who joined Otiko Afisa Djaba to inspect the hostel facility, pledged their full support to the government toward ending the Kayayei phenomenon.

