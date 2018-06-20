news

A man whose wife was swept away by floodwaters on Monday in Accra has narrated how he watched the water wash his wife away at Teshie Rasta.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Bernard Kofi Agyei Oppong said his wife, Dr Aya Hayfron was trapped in her Hyundai Accent saloon car.

She was returning from church around 10 pm with two other people whom she offered a lift.

READ ALSO: Gov’t builds 2,000-capacity hostel for Kayayei

He narrated that the heavy floods swept away the vehicle after the missing doctor attempted to cross a bridge on a small river called Naa Pra.

When some rescuers came to their aid, they were unable to save Dr Hayfron but managed to save the two passengers.

Mr Oppong added that her car has been found in the river as rescuers hope to find her alive.

“I know my wife is waiting for me somewhere. I believe she is alive and probably in a hospital.”

The distraught husband revealed that they have a 15-month-old baby and were hoping to enroll her in school to enable his wife to go back to work.

READ ALSO: Teacher killed by VIP bus on way to school

He appealed to the general public to help rescue his wife or contact the police if they have any information on her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, police in Teshie together with the Ghana National Fire Service are still searching for the missing doctor.

Teshie Police Commander, Superintendent Peter Yembilla said they will not stop the rescue mission until they find Dr Hayfron.