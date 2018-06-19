Pulse.com.gh logo
Teacher killed by VIP bus on way to school


Teacher killed by VIP bus on way to school

A teacher believed at Apau Wawase in the Ayensuanu District of the Eastern Region allegedly died this morning after he was knocked down by a speeding VIP bus in Suhum.

Reports suggest that the teacher, identified as Sampson Amoako Attah Narh was on his way to school when the VIP bus with registration number GT5287-11 crashed him and a motorbike he was riding on.

The accident occurred at the Islamic Girls High School Junction in Suhum.

Mr Narh died at the accident scene even before he could be taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Reports also suggest that the deceased was not wearing a helmet. His body has since been conveyed to the Suhum Government Hospital morgue.

The driver of the VIP bus is in the custody of Suhum police, pending an investigation into the circumstances that led to the early morning accident.

A number of accidents have occurred on the Suhum road in the last one week with the latest leading to the death of 3 men.

The men were passengers onboard a Hyundai H100 van with registration number, WR-2472- 13, heading from Accra to Suhum.

