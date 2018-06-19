Pulse.com.gh logo
Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars left in a pool


Heavy rains hit the capital on Monday evening and continued to deep into Tuesday dawn, causing severe flooding in most parts of the city.

  Published:
A heavy downpour which started late Monday has led to the destruction of properties and the flooding of most areas in Accra.

In areas like Kaneshi, Dansoman and Odorkor, the rains were so severe that it left some residents stranded after their homes were covered in a pool of water.

Some unfortunate drivers were also held up by the rains, with the flooded roads preventing them from driving home safely.

Meanwhile, other motorists were left with no choice than to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got choked in the floods.

Also, there were many properties destroyed due to the rain water entering the homes of some people in the capital.

Some Ghanaians who were affected by the floods quickly took to social media to lament the sitauion.

