Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister

news

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has stated that the recent criticisms of President Akufo-Addo and his government are totally unfair.

He said the President has fulfilled most of his promises just last than two years into his tenure.

Duncan also said Akufo-Addo is committed to completing projects of his predecessors which is unprecedented in Ghana's history.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group

According to the minister, the previous government must rather be blamed for poorly implementing such projects as a lot of them require total retooling before it can be made viable.

One of such programmes, he said is the Komenda Sugar factory which according to him, was poorly executed with a lot of tax payers’ money going down the drain. His comments come on the back of claims by the paramount chief of Komenda, Nana Kojo Kru II that government is dragging its feet in making the project operational despite meeting all requirements.

“We have written petitions and have even gone to the presidency and ministry of trade to meet all concerned and still nothing is happening. We are very disappointed as to what is happening,” Nana Kojo Kru II told Starr News.