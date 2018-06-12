Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo will vomit dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group


Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group

The group leader also wondered why the President was only favouring 'Akyems, family and friends' in his government.

  Published: 2018-06-12
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
A group calling itself Nzemaland Development Association has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bad faith for sacking Alfred Obeng from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) as Managing Director.

According to the group, Nana Addo only seems to be favouring people from his tribe, the 'Akyems'.

Leader of the group, Maame Ama Nyankopa in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said Alfred Obeng sponsored Nana Addo in the 2016 general elections.

She said they are appalled by the actions of the President for firing the BOST MD.

BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked play

BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

"Alfred Obeng is one of only two Western Region indigenes who are CEOs in this government, only he and Boahen Aidoo, and they have removed him. Look at the many Akyems Akufo-Addo has appointed, plenty, and I am not being tribalistic here," she added.

She stated that Alfred Obeng has done nothing wrong in office for the President to call for his head.

The group leader also wondered why the President was only favouring 'Akyems, family and friends' in his government.

"Alfred Obeng has done nothing wrong...They have disgraced the entire Western Region," the leader noted.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said that he warned the Alfred Obeng, against accepting the job.

He said he told the discredited Alfred Obeng not to accept the job when Nana Addo offered him the job.

Alfred Obeng, alongside other three (3) CEOs of state institutions were fired by the President last week.

"I remember warning him against the BOST job. You have a big printing press and making huge sums of money… if you had heeded to my calls this nonsense some NPP people are doing to you will not have happened," the vociferous MP said.

