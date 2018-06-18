NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares support for Mahama

news

A group calling itself the Northern Savannah Zone of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared its unflinching support for former President John Mahama to lead the party for a resounding victory in the 2020 general elections.

The group called on him to lead the NDC to solve the worsening economic conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian since 2017.

In a press statement signed by the former Northern Regional Minister and High Commissioner to Angola, Moses Mabengba, he said "We have followed with keen interest the devaluing of politico-socio-economic situation in our beloved country since January 7th, 2017 and have come to one conclusion, it will only take the return of John Mahama to put this country back on the path to progress.

"The increasing tension, polarisation of the country, unrepentance nepotism and cronyism, unprecedented corruption with the seat of the presidency serving as a clearing house for accused corrupt officials and the disruption of the public and civil services."

The statement added "The worsening economic conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian since 2017 is as the result of the excessive lies, immaturity, crass supersonic and flamboyant incompetence, low standards and propaganda."

Below is the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NORTHERN SAVANNAH GROUP

DECLARATION OF SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

We the good people of the northern savannah zone after broad consultations and deliberations declare our total support for the return of H.E John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ultimately President of the Republic of Ghana.

We have followed with keen interest the devaluing of politico-socio-economic situation in our beloved country since January 7th, 2017 and have come to one conclusion, it will only take the return of John Mahama to put this country back on the path to progress. The increasing tension, polarisation of the country, unrepentance nepotism and cronyism, unprecedented corruption with the seat of the presidency serving as a clearing house for accused corrupt officials and the disruption of the public and civil services. We worry about the concomitant effects of the rising unemployment including the professional categories, the halting of relevant infrastructural development, increasing crime rate and the conscious return of cash and carry in the health service as a result of failed NHIS.

The worsening economic conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian since 2017 is as the result of the excessive "lies, immaturity, crass supersonic and flamboyant incompetence, low standards and propaganda."

As Ghanaians, we felt hugely betrayed by our conscience that we allowed the extremely incompetent, heartless and selfish gang of “patriots” who misled us into throwing out our truthful, honest, and caring John Mahama. Those who warned us about this suicidal venture have been vindicated by the wanton corruption in Ghana, the deceit, the highest level of insecurity experienced daily by ordinary Ghanaians, the failure and cluelessness we are experiencing today in Ghana. We don't need any expect or a spirit filled preacher to tell us all is not well in Ghana because we the common people know how we felt under JM and how it feels today.

However, thank God all is not lost. The purpose of God remains and is available to us. We are determined to correct our mistake. John Mahama is available by the grace of God. We have this moral duty to appeal passionately to him to return and continue the good work he started and save our country from the man made disaster and mess visited on us by the Nana-Bawumia administration.

In this regard, we appeal to the larger NDC fraternity to welcome John Mahama back as he hinted, to lead the party again to victory. There is great hope if we engage in this venture again. This is not however, meant to say the internal democratic practices of the great NDC party should be endangered. We encourage all those who are desirous of contesting the flagbearership of the party to do so without any qualms. We sincerely urge them to be clean in their campaign even though we would have wished they throw their support to H. E John Mahama in order to form a strong force to fight for victory.

In the same vein we wish to respectfully admonish those in the inner circles to be circumspect in their conduct so we can consolidate the Unity of the Party. We also strongly suggest to John Dramani Mahama to bring all on board right from the Founder to the foot soldiers. A tree does not make a forest. Many bushes, plants, thorns, small and huge trees as well as all sorts of animals and reptiles make a beautiful forest.

Going forward, we also entreat all party members and aspirants to ensure transparent constituency and regional elections. We strongly believe that victory is made possible through proper organization of the grassroots. For the process to foster progress in our party, all concerned must accept the verdicts and quickly regroup to begin the journey to recapture power in unity come 2020.

We take this opportunity to remind the Nana Addo-Bawumia government of the following promises they gave us, reduction of fuel prices, creating of jobs, one village one dam, fighting corruption, prompt payment of NHIS, completion of eastern corridor road.