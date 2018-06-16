Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'

news

Former President John Mahama appears to blame the Akufo-Addo government for the inadequate beds in health facilities across the country.

His comments follow the sad departure of Anthony Opoku Acheampong after he was refused medical treatment by seven hospitals due to lack of beds.

Mr Acheampong, 70, was refused admission by the M&J Medicare hospital, Korle Bu Polyclinic, Ridge Hospital, Police Hospital, the Trust Hospital, the La Polyclinic, before finally arriving at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie where he died.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Mahama described the 'no bed syndrome' as "very sad development.'

He noted that when he was building infrastructure during his tenure, there were some who said: "we don’t eat roads! We don't eat hospitals!"

"Very sad development. There are some who said 'we don’t eat roads! We don't eat hospitals!' We must expand access to health facilities across the country," he tweeted.