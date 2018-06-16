Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'


Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'

His comments follow the sad departure of Anthony Opoku Acheampong after he was refused medical treatment by seven hospitals due to lack of beds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Former President John Mahama
Former President John Mahama appears to blame the Akufo-Addo government for the inadequate beds in health facilities across the country.

READ MORE: Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m

Mr Acheampong, 70, was refused admission by the M&J Medicare hospital, Korle Bu Polyclinic, Ridge Hospital, Police Hospital, the Trust Hospital, the La Polyclinic, before finally arriving at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie where he died.

play

 

Commenting on the matter, Mr Mahama described the 'no bed syndrome' as "very sad development.'

He noted that when he was building infrastructure during his tenure, there were some who said: "we don’t eat roads! We don't eat hospitals!"

 

READ MORE: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized

"Very sad development. There are some who said 'we don’t eat roads! We don't eat hospitals!' We must expand access to health facilities across the country," he tweeted.

